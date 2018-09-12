Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates

LAHORE: Hours after being released from jail on parole to attend the last rites of his wife, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has fallen ill, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



According Geo News, Nawaz Sharif is unable to receive those visiting his resident to offer condolence over his loss.

Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz, sons of Shahbaz Sharif, and Asif Kirmani, former political secretary of Nawaz Sharif, are receiving the visitors.

Meanwhile, the government is said to have extended parole period of Sharis for three more days.

