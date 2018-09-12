Nine labourers killed in Kohat coal mine explosion

ISLAMABAD: Nine labourers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion in a coal mine in Akhorwal area, the political administration sources informed.

According to sources, gas produced from the coals filled the mine leading to an explosion which resulted in the collapse of a part of the mine, Private news channel reported.

Eleven labourers were trapped thousands of feet underground when the mine caved in, sources added.

However, rescuers have recovered the bodies of nine of the trapped laborers while efforts are under way to rescue the remaining two miners trapped inside the coal mine.