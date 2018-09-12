Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marrium Aurangzeb on Wednesday said statements that have been attributed to Maryam Nawaz during the last two days are incorrect.

In a statement, she said Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has given no statement to media.

The PMLN leader urged the media not to present Mayram's talk which she had with visitors in jail out of context.

She also requested the media not to run any statement without verification and publish and air only those statements issued by the party spokesperson.

"Spreading ambiguity through news based on speculation is not appropriate," said she.







