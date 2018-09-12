PIA gets hands on a new passenger service system

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) equipped with a new Turkish web-based product ‘HITIT’ will now have a more convenient passenger service system from today (Wednesday).

The new system provides ticket reservation, flight operation, accounting, and crew management, including navigation of departing and arriving flights in addition to check-in service integrated to the system.

The conformation came out from PIA spokesperson that the system bought from a Turkish IT company will be fully functional from today, which is expected to curtail a significant expense.

Throwing weight behind the need to change the system, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saqib Aziz explained that the new service system is expected to make online booking service easier for customers.

"The system will improve technical capabilities and performance of the airline," he said.