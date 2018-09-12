Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire two transgenders: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said two transgenders would be provided jobs in the Supreme Court.

The remarks came as he chaired a bench to hear a case regarding transgenders' rights.

"In our society transgenders are subjected to ridicule. It is our top most priority to give them their rights," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The chief justice said the court would issue notice to NGOs and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it hears the case related to basic rights of transgenders.

"Court wants to bring them into mainstream. It wants to resolve their issues," said the CJ while presiding over a three-judge bench.

NADRA Chairman who appeared during the hearing, informed the court upon being asked whether identity cards to all transgender applicants have been issued, that his organization is issuing cards and also initiated a facilitation campaign.

The CJ lamented that the community was facing threats and ridicule in KP.

The court also took an exception to a website that he was told is involved in spreading misleading material against transgenders.

The court was told that an NGO named Blue Van had established the website which claims as many as 500 transgenders have been murdered.