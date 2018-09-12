Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Kulsoom Nawaz to be laid to rest in Jati Umrah

LONDON:  Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who passed away on Tuesday, will be buried in Jati Umrah on Friday, Geo News quoted  her son as saying on Thursday.

Speaking to Geo News ,  Hussain Nawaz said his mother's body will reach Pakistan on Friday.

He said  he and his brother Hassan will not travel to Pakistan for their mother's burial.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son in law  Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar have been released on  parole to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral.


