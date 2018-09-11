Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who passed away in London on Tuesday.



In a letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Modi expressed deep condolences to the Sharif family, Geo News reported.

The Indian Prime Minister, in the letter, also prayed for the departed soul.

He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.