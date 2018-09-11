Senator Aitzaz Ahsan sorry for hurting Sharif family

LAHORE: PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has apologized for hurting the sentiments of the Sharif family over his previous comments about Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's treatment.

His remarks came hours after Begum Nawaz died in a London hospital on Tuesday.

“I am saddened at the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz,” he told Geo, adding he regrets his remarks about her health.

The PPP senator said the demise of the former first lady was a huge loss for the Sharif family and that she had rendered valuable services for democracy.



Earlier this year, Ahsan alleged that The Harley Street Clinic in London — where Begum Kulsoom was under treatment — was owned by the Sharifs.