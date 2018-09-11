70th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

ISLAMABAD: The 70th death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed across the country with due solemnity and reverence.

Government representatives from different walks of life visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi, laid wreaths and offered fateha.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum to pay respects to the Founder of the Nation.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar also visited Quaid's masoleum and offered fateha.

Several public and private organizations and educational institutions held functions in different cities to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam, who united the Muslims of the Subcontinent for acquiring a separate homeland.

Television and radio channels aired special programmes to pay homage to the great leader.

Newspapers took out special editions to highlight the achievements of Quaid-e-Azam.