Tue September 11, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

PM Imran reviews progress on merger of tribal areas with KP

Islamabad: Prime Minister on Tuesday Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting about merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over the meeting, PM Imran promised to provide resources more than required for development of erstwhile FATA.

He said, “The federal government will play its role to get a development package for these areas in the National Finance Commission Award as well.”

“Efforts will be made to improve health and education facilities, especially girls' schools in the tribal areas,” Khan assured.

He said a strategy should be devised to provide speedy and inexpensive justice. He directed to enforce local government system in erstwhile tribal areas in line with suggestions and decisions of the people for the development of the tribal belt.

Imran Khan said no individual should be made jobless as a result of new administrative measures. He said quota reserved for tribal people in schools, colleges, and universities should not be affected in any way.

He went on to say more job opportunities will be created for the youth of these areas.

The PM said consultation with tribal people will be ensured while implementing new system in the area. The new system will be implemented keeping in view customs and traditions of the tribal people.

The meeting also reviewed the progress, legal and administrative measures taken so far towards the merger of erstwhile FATA with KP.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to PM Shahzad Arbab, and related federal and provincial secretaries and officials.

