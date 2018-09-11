Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan

September 11, 2018

Kapil Dev extends his well wishes on PM Imran’s victory

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev shares more than just good memories with former Pakistani fast bowler Imran Khan, as he recently extended his well wishes on Khan’s victory as the prime minister of Pakistan.

“Imran, well done. I hope that he will be able to bring peace to India and Pakistan,” he stated on Monday.

He raised  his expectations  with Imran Khan on his new journey, stating that "the big question is if Imran as prime minister can give everybody in his country three meals a day,"

"Can he give the youth of Pakistan jobs? People like me who have played cricket with him like to see him perform as the prime minister of Pakistan,” the former India captain told Khaleej Times.

He praised Imran for possessing the qualities  to run a country and lauded him for his indomitable efforts into the journey.

“I have spoken to him only once since he became the prime minister. What a journey he has had. To be prime minister of any country, it takes a lot of discipline, dedication and hard work. He has worked very hard to reach where he has reached today”.

Kapil Dev was one of the three cricketers from India, invited to attend Imran Khan's oath-taking  ceremony on August 18, but  he had excused from attending it citing personal reasons. 

However,  the former cricketer congratulated Imran over phone on his party’s victory in the elections.

