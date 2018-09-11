Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

CPEC is economic future of Pakistan, reiterates COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.

Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on the Army Chief and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.

The Ambassador appreciated conduct of successful visit of Chinese Foreign Minister and support for CPEC in Pakistan.

The Army Chief reiterated that CPEC is eco future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.

