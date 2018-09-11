Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah

KARACHI: The body of Begun Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Shaif, has been moved to the morgue at The Harley Street Clinic in London.

According to family sources, the process of moving the body from London to Lahore can take three to four days. The body will remain in the morgue till the completion of legal process.

Sources add that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be laid to rest at Jati Umrah.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to arrive in London to accompany Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s coffin back to Pakistan.

The 68-year-old former three-time first lady breathed her last on Tuesday after battling cancer for more than a year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other leaders have expressed grief at the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.