Nawaz, Maryam burst into tears on receiving Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise news

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar in Adiala Jail.



Shehbaz Sharif apprised Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar over the sad demise of begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sources said Nawaz, Maryam and captain Safdar burst into tears as they received the news of death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sources went on to say, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Captain Safdar were shifted to one room following the demise of Kulsoom Nawaz.