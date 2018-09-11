Calling dam fund as begging is shameful act: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that people who said, “We are begging for the construction of dams should be ashamed of themselves as its a national cause not an individual’s”.



“We started the fund in the name of patriotism and working on a self-help basis is not begging,” CJ stated while hearing a case pertaining early construction of Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute at Lahore.

“The construction of dam is in national interests and we are gathering funds for it. Those criticizing the move are dishonorable.” Narrow minded people have such thinking, opponents could not find anything else to criticize so they did nothing else, CJ added.

On other hand, the contractor’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari submitted recent pictures of the PKLI hospital and some recommendations before the bench.

He said that the hospital’s construction will be completed in four months.

Chief Justice remarked that the institute has become a unique department of Pakistan, therefore, hurdles will not be created in its way.