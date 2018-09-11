PM Imran Khan condoles demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



In a statement issued here, PM Imran Khan said all facilities will be provided to the Sharif family and heirs of Kalsoom Nawaz as per law.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom, saying “We are extremely saddened by the news of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s passing away.”

“We have massive respect for her, who stood like a rock in the face of a dictator, when no one else around her did. May she rest in peace.”

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away in a London hospital on Tuesday. She was suffering from cancer and was under treatment for the past several months at London's Harley Street Clinic.

Former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.