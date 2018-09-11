Tue September 11, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried in Pakistan

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has passed away in a London hospital on Tuesday, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has confirmed to Geo News.

She was suffering from cancer and was under treatment for the past several months at London's Harley Clinic.

Former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She was feeling better for the last month but was shifted to the hospital last night in emergency and put on ventilator again, her son Hussain Nawaz said.



