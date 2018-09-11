Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried in Pakistan

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has passed away in a London hospital on Tuesday, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has confirmed to Geo News.

She was suffering from cancer and was under treatment for the past several months at London's Harley Clinic.

Former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She was feeling better for the last month but was shifted to the hospital last night in emergency and put on ventilator again, her son Hussain Nawaz said.







