Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Amir Liaquat to be indicted in contempt case

The Supreme Court has decided to indict Amir Liaquat Hussain in  contempt of court case, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The complaint against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and TV show host was filed by anchor Shahzeb Khanzada.

The court decided that Liaquat would be charge-sheeted on September 27.

According to Geo News, video clips of Amir Liaquat's TV shows were also played in the court room.

The lawmaker would lose his seat in the National Assembly if he is convicted of contempt of court.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Fact check: Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Fact check: Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Pakistanis being denied entry to Bahrain: report

Pakistanis being denied entry to Bahrain: report
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book