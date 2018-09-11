Amir Liaquat to be indicted in contempt case

The Supreme Court has decided to indict Amir Liaquat Hussain in contempt of court case, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The complaint against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and TV show host was filed by anchor Shahzeb Khanzada.

The court decided that Liaquat would be charge-sheeted on September 27.

According to Geo News, video clips of Amir Liaquat's TV shows were also played in the court room.

The lawmaker would lose his seat in the National Assembly if he is convicted of contempt of court.



