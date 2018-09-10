Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI candidate Shaukat Yousafzai wins PK-23 Shangla seat in re-polling

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai has won Pakhtunkhwa Assembly PK-23 Shangla seat in re-polling in the constituency, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 135 polling stations of the provincial constituency, Shaukat Yousafzai has won the seat after security 42,116 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Muhammad Irshad Khan was the runner-up in the re-polling securing 22,315 votes.

Election Commission of Pakistan had declared results of PK-23 Shangla invalid as ratio of women voters was less than 10 percent in General elections 2018 and ordered re-polling.

According to Provincial Election Commission, the polling began at 8:00 am and continue till 6:00pm without any break.

Thirteen candidates were in the run for the seat. Prominent among them are Shaukat Yousafzai of PTI, Muhammad Irshad of PML-N, Muhammad Yaar of MMA, Umer Zada of ANP and Afsar-ul-Mulk of PPP.

One hundred and thirty-five polling stations were established across the constituency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Constitutional literacy, strengthening of political system vital for parliament-society nexus: Speakers

Constitutional literacy, strengthening of political system vital for parliament-society nexus: Speakers
Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan

Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan
Winning MasterChef changed my life forever, says Dr Saliha

Winning MasterChef changed my life forever, says Dr Saliha
Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book