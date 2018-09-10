PTI candidate Shaukat Yousafzai wins PK-23 Shangla seat in re-polling

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai has won Pakhtunkhwa Assembly PK-23 Shangla seat in re-polling in the constituency, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.



According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 135 polling stations of the provincial constituency, Shaukat Yousafzai has won the seat after security 42,116 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Muhammad Irshad Khan was the runner-up in the re-polling securing 22,315 votes.

Election Commission of Pakistan had declared results of PK-23 Shangla invalid as ratio of women voters was less than 10 percent in General elections 2018 and ordered re-polling.

According to Provincial Election Commission, the polling began at 8:00 am and continue till 6:00pm without any break.

Thirteen candidates were in the run for the seat. Prominent among them are Shaukat Yousafzai of PTI, Muhammad Irshad of PML-N, Muhammad Yaar of MMA, Umer Zada of ANP and Afsar-ul-Mulk of PPP.

One hundred and thirty-five polling stations were established across the constituency.