Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI: The moon of Muharram-ul-Haram, the first month of the Hijri year of 1440, has not been sighted throughout the country.
This has been announced by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, chairman Central Roeut-e-Hilal Committee here on Monday.
The month of Muharram will begin from Wednesday, September 12 whereas the Yaum-e-Ashura will be observed on Friday, September 21.
