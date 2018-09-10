Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI: The moon of Muharram-ul-Haram, the first month of the Hijri year of 1440, has not been sighted throughout the country.

This has been announced by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, chairman Central Roeut-e-Hilal Committee here on Monday.

The month of Muharram will begin from Wednesday, September 12 whereas the Yaum-e-Ashura will be observed on Friday, September 21.

