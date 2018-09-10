Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sherry Reman takes a dig at PTI govt over FT clarification

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman took a dig at Imran Khan government on Monday after it issued a clarification regarding a Financial Times report on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Abdul Razak Dawood, the Prime Minister’s advisor on commerce, textiles, industries and investment, contradicted the report published in Financial Times on September 9th with the title “Pakistan rethinks its role in China’s Belt and Road plan”.

Dawood said that his statements were taken out of context, adding during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two had stressed on advancing the enterprise.

He reiterated that the country’s commitments to CPEC would remain the same and would be honored.

The report claimed that Pakistan was contemplating evaluating the CPEC agreement with China claiming that Beijing-owned corporations were being given unfair benefits.

please wait while file is uploading on server

Responding to government’s clarification, PPP leader Ms Rehman noted that it was not the first time the new PTI government had to explain its position on key issues.

She said that the latest controversy regarding CPEC had surfaced in the middle of Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit to Paksitan.

“First there was a clarification on message from India. Then there was one on the US phone call, followed by spin so long it drowned the message. Now there’s a clarification on CPEC. Bang in the middle of China FM visit. FO personnel must be slapping foreheads in unison,” she tweeted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Army Chief meets CJP, hands over Rs 1 billion donations in dam fund

Army Chief meets CJP, hands over Rs 1 billion donations in dam fund
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book