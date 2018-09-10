PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised urgency of building the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

PM Imran Khan held meeting with Chairman Wapda today and emphasised urgency of building the dams.

PM Imran Khan went on to say, “I may supervise Dams project myself, given the urgency.”

In a tweet, Khan shared that 45 maf is total water outflow of Pakistan, of which 80 percent is in three mths and only 20 percent in rest of 9 months.

PM Imran added Pakistan has only 185 dams - and only two large ones. In contrast India has 5000 dams and China has 84000 dams including 4000 large ones, he added.

“We need to avert the looming water crisis confronting Pakistan,” Khan asserted.


