Army Chief meets CJP, hands over Rs 1 billion donations in dam fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court.
The Army Chief handed over over cheque of Rs. 1 billion (1005.919 M) as donation by Pakistan Army Personnel and its welfare organisations for Dam Fund, Inter Services Public Relations said.
“Pak Army shall continue to contribute towards nation building as a national institution”, the Army Chief said.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court.
The Army Chief handed over over cheque of Rs. 1 billion (1005.919 M) as donation by Pakistan Army Personnel and its welfare organisations for Dam Fund, Inter Services Public Relations said.
“Pak Army shall continue to contribute towards nation building as a national institution”, the Army Chief said.
Comments