Army Chief meets CJP, hands over Rs 1 billion donations in dam fund

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court.



The Army Chief handed over over cheque of Rs. 1 billion (1005.919 M) as donation by Pakistan Army Personnel and its welfare organisations for Dam Fund, Inter Services Public Relations said.

“Pak Army shall continue to contribute towards nation building as a national institution”, the Army Chief said.