Sind CM reviews Muharram security

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed police and provincial administration to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram.

“There is no chance of any untoward incident during the holy month of Moharram-ul-Harram as the government is taking strict security measures and implementing code of conduct,” said the chief minister while presiding over a high level meeting on law and order.



The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman, Additional IG Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal, Adl IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Home Secretary Kazi kabir, Commissioner Karachi Sualeh Farooqui, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, DIGs of all the administrative Divisions of the province and the commissioner were taken on the video call.

Home Secretary Kazi Kabir briefed the meeting about code of conduct for all the religious and other organisations for maintaining law & order during the month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

At this the chief minister directed the district administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure peace, tranquility and inter-sect harmony.

Secretary Home said that all the DIGs have been directed to assess and provide adequate security to notables till chehlum. He added that peace committee’s meetings were being held at all levels.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh told the meeting that that there were 1996 Imambargahs in the province, of them 356 were in Karachi, 590 Hyderabad division, 118 Mirpurkhas, 93 Shaheed Benazirabad, 374 Sukkur and 456 in Larakana division in the province. He added that there would be 3513 processions of them 319 have been categorized as most sensitive, 1059 sensitive and 2135 normal.

The meeting was told that out of 786 matmi procession to be held all over Sindh, 11 were most sensitive, 312 sensitive and 463 normal. In order to provide complete security to the Muhartram processions, 69,545 policemen would be deployed.

The deployment of police in Karachi would be 17,558, in Hyderabad 16816, Mirpurkhas 2237, Shaheed Benazirabad9280, Sukkur 8253 and Larkana division 15401. Apart from it the Rangers would deploy a force of around 7000 all over Sindh.

Under the code of conduct no criticism on any sect or sacred personalities would be allowed. Ban on purchase, sale and telecasting of hate/violent material has been imposed. The police would record all speeches of prominent leading speakers. Restriction on hoisting of political, sectarian flags, banners at public places. There is complete ban on carrying weapons and watch on elements included in schedule -IV and restricted use of loud speaker has been allowed.

The chief minister said that the districts of Shikarpur, Jacoabad and Larakan are sensitive, therefore strict security measures may be taken there. At this the DIGs of Larkana and Sukkur told the chief minister that all check posts located along with Sindh-Balochistan and Sindh-Punjab borders have been strengthened further to check movement of the people along and across the border.

The chief minister formed a committee comprising provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab to hold meeting with ulemas for implementation of code of conduct. “I would personally meet with ulemas of different sects and take them into confidence on the decisions taken for their security,” he concluded.