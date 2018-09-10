Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

September 10, 2018

Help your favourite celebs pick sides in 7up’s big foodie debate

If there’s one thing Pakistanis truly, unabashedly love, it’s got to be food. Be honest, how many times have you made it to a shadi or a family get together that you were dreading otherwise, only at the prospect of eating some mouth-watering dishes?

Yep, we have all been there.

But mind you, although we love it a lot, we are also very particular about our food. For instance, if you like it spicy, you’d almost certainly find it impossible to have dinner or lunch unless you’ve got green chillies on the side. Right?

What about biryani though? Do you like it with aloo or without? And chaat; do you like chana chaat or samosa chaat or would you just rather have a samosa? These are only some of the questions that have taken social media by storm thanks to 7up’s upcoming campaign!

The big foodie debate has spread far and wide, reaching even our favourite celebrities. One look at your newsfeed and you’ll know that’s the only thing everyone’s talking about these days, really. Let’s take a look at some of these posts:

Ahsan Khan


Looks like Ahsan needs your help here. What would you recommend to him, Chicken Karahi or Mutton Karahi?

Minal Khan


Minal can’t seem to decide if she should have her biryani with aloo or without. What would your suggestion to her be?

Cybil Chowdhry


Cybil is confused, should she have a samosa or samosa chaat? What do you say?

Looks like the big foodie debate is about to get bigger and… tastier. We can’t wait to see how it will be settled and we are sure you can’t either. In the meantime, do let us know what your favourite dish is and how you like it!

