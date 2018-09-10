LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued bailable arrest warrants of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



The warrants were issued after the former prime minister failed to appear in the court.

A three-judge bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing the petition filed against the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for initiating treason case.

The court expressed displeasure at former Premier’s absence from the proceedings.

The petitioner, Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, in his plea alleged that ex-PM Abbasi shared crucial details of the National Security Council meeting with Nawaz following his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

He also claimed that by sharing details of the meeting, Abbasi has committed high treason.

The Advocate has prayed for launching the treason trial against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other respondents.