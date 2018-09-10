Stop peddling fake news, PTI tells Senator Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took a jibe at PPP leader Sherry Rehman on Monday after she liked a tweet regarding alleged security protocol of sons of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP senator had liked a tweet posted by Junaid Safdar who alleged that a route was made for Suleman and Qasim, son of Imran Khan, from Islamabad airport to Bani Gala for five hours.

Safdar also claimed that 150 police offers were on duty to receive the prime minister’s son in addition to 350 Rangers men deployed at Bani Gala.

The ruling PTI took exception to Sherry Rehman’s like and urged her to stop peddling fake news.

“Dear Ms.Rehman. It is no measure of “media freedom” to be propagating fake news. We know u are used to seeing children of politicians abuse heavy protocol, but one security car was used for the PM’s children, for obvious reasons. No road blocks, no helis. Stop peddling fake news!” PTI tweeted sharing a screen-grab of Safdar’s claims.

Later, Sherry Rehman responded to PTI's tweet and welcomed the party's clarification on Junaid Safdar's claims.

"It’s a good thing if no routes are blocked for VIPs but let’s not strip officials and others in the public eye of all Security. There r no quick fixes to good governance. The path to moderation is not an easy one after years of promoting hysteria and hate.Hunker down to sobriety," she wrote.

