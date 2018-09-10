Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stop peddling fake news, PTI tells Senator Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took a jibe at PPP leader Sherry Rehman on Monday after she liked a tweet regarding alleged security protocol of sons of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP senator had liked a tweet posted by Junaid Safdar who alleged that a route was made for Suleman and Qasim, son of Imran Khan, from Islamabad airport to Bani Gala for five hours.

Safdar also claimed that 150 police offers were on duty to receive the prime minister’s son in addition to 350 Rangers men deployed at Bani Gala.

The ruling PTI took exception to Sherry Rehman’s like and urged her to stop peddling fake news.

“Dear Ms.Rehman. It is no measure of “media freedom” to be propagating fake news. We know u are used to seeing children of politicians abuse heavy protocol, but one security car was used for the PM’s children, for obvious reasons. No road blocks, no helis. Stop peddling fake news!” PTI tweeted sharing a screen-grab of Safdar’s claims. 

Later, Sherry Rehman  responded to PTI's tweet and welcomed the party's clarification on Junaid Safdar's claims. 

"It’s a good thing if no routes are blocked for VIPs but let’s not strip officials and others in the public eye of all Security. There r no quick fixes to good governance. The path to moderation is not an easy one after years of promoting hysteria and hate.Hunker down to sobriety," she wrote. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Army Chief meets CJP, hands over Rs 1 billion donations in dam fund

Army Chief meets CJP, hands over Rs 1 billion donations in dam fund
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book