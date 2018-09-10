Army Chief confirms death sentence of 13 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday confirmed death sentences awarded to 13 hardcore terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations said.



The terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking Armed Forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 202 persons including 151 civilians, 51 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/ Police Officials and injuring 249 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 7 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.