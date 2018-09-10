Civilian embraces martyrdom in Indian shelling

RAWALPINDI: A 51-year-old civilian, Guftar Hussain embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) due to unprovoked mortar shelling of Indian troops along the Line of Control on Monday.



“In continuation of violation of cease fire understanding, Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civilian population in Khanjar Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today,” said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Guftar Hussain was a resident of village Jhamra.

“Responding to this aggression, Pakistan Army posts retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts involved in unprovoked fire on innocent civilian population,” the press release added.