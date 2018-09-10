Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

APP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Civilian embraces martyrdom in Indian shelling

RAWALPINDI: A 51-year-old civilian, Guftar Hussain embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) due to unprovoked mortar shelling of Indian troops along the Line of Control on Monday.

“In continuation of violation of cease fire understanding, Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civilian population in Khanjar Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today,” said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Guftar Hussain was a resident of village Jhamra.

“Responding to this aggression, Pakistan Army posts retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts involved in unprovoked fire on innocent civilian population,” the press release added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

KP minister apologizes after spreading false info of Jinnah seeking funds from overseas Pakistanis

KP minister apologizes after spreading false info of Jinnah seeking funds from overseas Pakistanis

Sindh CM’s intervention stopped govt from raising gas tariff

Sindh CM’s intervention stopped govt from raising gas tariff
PM's adviser says FT misquoted him on CPEC deals issue

PM's adviser says FT misquoted him on CPEC deals issue
Top bureaucrats transferred

Top bureaucrats transferred
Load More load more

Spotlight

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book