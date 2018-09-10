PM's adviser says FT misquoted him on CPEC deals issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Adviser Razzak Dawood in a clarification on his interview published in Financial Times Monday said he has been quoted out of context by the newspaper and a detailed response in this regard will be issued today.



“The previous government did a bad job negotiating with China on CPEC — they didn’t do their homework correctly and didn’t negotiate correctly so they gave away a lot,” The Financial Times reported, quoting Dawood, PM's Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment.

“Chinese companies received tax breaks, many breaks and have an undue advantage in Pakistan; this is one of the things we’re looking at because it’s not fair that Pakistan companies should be disadvantaged.”

The adviser was quoted as saying: “I think we should put everything on hold for a year so we can get our act together,” he added. “Perhaps we can stretch CPEC out over another five years or so.”