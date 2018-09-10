Top bureaucrats transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has conducted transfers and postings of top administrative brass across the country here on Monday.
According to a notification released by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Rabiya Javeri Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Human Rights Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.
Sqn. Ldr. (R) Shahrukh Nusrat a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service currently posted as Secretary Textile Industry Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.
Maroof Afzal a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.
Mumtaz Ali Shah a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted at Maritime Affairs Division as Secretary is also transferred to Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division as Secretary.
ISLAMABAD: The government has conducted transfers and postings of top administrative brass across the country here on Monday.
According to a notification released by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Rabiya Javeri Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Human Rights Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.
Sqn. Ldr. (R) Shahrukh Nusrat a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service currently posted as Secretary Textile Industry Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.
Maroof Afzal a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.
Mumtaz Ali Shah a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted at Maritime Affairs Division as Secretary is also transferred to Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division as Secretary.
Comments