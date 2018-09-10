Top bureaucrats transferred

ISLAMABAD: The government has conducted transfers and postings of top administrative brass across the country here on Monday.



According to a notification released by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Rabiya Javeri Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Human Rights Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.

Sqn. Ldr. (R) Shahrukh Nusrat a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service currently posted as Secretary Textile Industry Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Maroof Afzal a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Mumtaz Ali Shah a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted at Maritime Affairs Division as Secretary is also transferred to Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division as Secretary.