Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

APP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Top bureaucrats transferred

ISLAMABAD: The government has conducted transfers and postings of top administrative brass across the country here on Monday.

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD: Controversies and embarrassments in other areas for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf administration aside, one big plus so far for the Imran Khan government is its selection of a great team...

According to a notification released by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Rabiya Javeri Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Human Rights Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.

Sqn. Ldr. (R) Shahrukh Nusrat a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service currently posted as Secretary Textile Industry Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Maroof Afzal a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Mumtaz Ali Shah a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service posted at Maritime Affairs Division as Secretary is also transferred to Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division as Secretary.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM's adviser says FT misquoted him on CPEC deals issue

PM's adviser says FT misquoted him on CPEC deals issue
PM Imran Khan shares 'startling' figures of govt owned land/buildings

PM Imran Khan shares 'startling' figures of govt owned land/buildings
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
LHC accepts Ahsan Iqbal’s apology in contempt case

LHC accepts Ahsan Iqbal’s apology in contempt case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book