LHC accepts Ahsan Iqbal’s apology in contempt case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has accepted the apology tendered by the former minister and senior Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in contempt of court case.

A full bench of the LHC, led by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing a petition, filed against Ahsan Iqbal, for delivering an anti-judiciary speech, targeting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.