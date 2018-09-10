LHC accepts Ahsan Iqbal’s apology in contempt case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has accepted the apology tendered by the former minister and senior Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in contempt of court case.
A full bench of the LHC, led by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing a petition, filed against Ahsan Iqbal, for delivering an anti-judiciary speech, targeting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has accepted the apology tendered by the former minister and senior Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in contempt of court case.
A full bench of the LHC, led by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing a petition, filed against Ahsan Iqbal, for delivering an anti-judiciary speech, targeting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.
Comments