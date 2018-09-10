Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations
Us vs us
Little chance of Muharram moon sighting today
PM Imran Khan asks Saudia to address trade imbalance
14 committees for first 100-day plan
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

LHC accepts Ahsan Iqbal’s apology in contempt case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has accepted the apology tendered by the former minister and senior Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in contempt of court case.

A full bench of the LHC, led by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing a petition, filed against Ahsan Iqbal, for delivering an anti-judiciary speech, targeting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

