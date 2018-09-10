Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 10, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 10, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others. People are attracted to your positive energy and genuine enthusiasm.

(Make the most of this.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might be attracted to spiritualism or mystical ideas today. Privately, your idealism is aroused, which is why you will put the needs and wishes of others before your own.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

All group interactions will be positive today. In fact, you can benefit from the advice of others, so keep your ears open.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

People in authority might praise you or even give you a raise or some kind of advantage today. Your aroused ambition is beginning to pay off.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel for pleasure will delight you today. Some of you might fall in love with someone from a different culture or another country. It’s an exciting, stimulating day!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You definitely can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, so keep your pockets open. Don’t worry about attached strings; this influence benefits you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work in conjunction with others to accomplish what you want today. People will help you in practical ways. Social interaction with others also will be positive.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t hesitate to ask for the support of co-workers, because you likely will get it today. In fact, a work-related romance might begin.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Romance, love affairs, vacations, playful times with children and sports are beautifully blessed today. Make sure you set aside some time to have fun and laugh it up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many of you will explore real-estate opportunities today. Others will work to make where you live more attractive. It’s a great day to entertain at home.

Keep things light.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Those of you who write, teach, act, sell, market or edit for a living can make great headway today. You have a grace of speech, imaginative ideas and a wonderful style of presenting yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Now is the time to act on some of the ideas you were toying with yesterday.

See what works and what doesn’t.

