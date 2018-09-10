Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

SUKKUR: Police on Sunday nabbed a beauty parlour owner for allegedly installing secret cameras to film women surreptitiously in intimate situations.

Kamran was apprehended by the police in a raid conducted after receiving irrefutable video pieces of evidence given by the affected women.

The law enforcement authorities found secret cameras from restroom of the parlour, which were allegedly installed by the owner to blackmail the female clients.

Secret cameras in toilets and changing rooms are a serious problem and women live in constant fear of being photographed or filmed without their knowledge.

Liquor bottles were also recovered from the parlour, after that police have has sealed the parlour and booked Kamran for blackmailing, sexual harassment and defamation.

The authorities said that the suspect installed IP cameras and used to view women live through the internet. However, police said they will further investigate to ascertain how many women have been blackmailed by the suspect for how long and if the content was shared online.