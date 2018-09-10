Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout

Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout
Democracy flourishing in Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa

Democracy flourishing in Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police

AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police
Saudi info minister concludes Pakistan visit

Saudi info minister concludes Pakistan visit
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
Saudi, Chinese ministers call on PM Imran Khan

Saudi, Chinese ministers call on PM Imran Khan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

SUKKUR: Police on Sunday nabbed a beauty parlour owner for allegedly installing secret cameras to film women surreptitiously in intimate situations.

Kamran was apprehended  by the police in a raid conducted after receiving irrefutable video pieces of evidence given by the affected women.

The law enforcement authorities found secret cameras from restroom of the parlour, which were allegedly installed by the  owner to blackmail the female clients.

Secret cameras in toilets and changing rooms are a serious problem and women live in constant fear of being photographed or filmed without their knowledge.

Liquor bottles were also recovered from the parlour, after that police have  has  sealed the parlour and  booked Kamran for blackmailing, sexual harassment and defamation.

The authorities said that the suspect installed IP cameras and used to view women live through the internet.  However, police said they will further investigate to ascertain how many women have been blackmailed by the suspect for how long and if the content was shared online.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police

AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police
Ishaq Dar stateless in London after diplomatic passport cancelled

Ishaq Dar stateless in London after diplomatic passport cancelled
CM takes notice of torture on BZU student

CM takes notice of torture on BZU student
Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book