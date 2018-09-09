CM takes notice of torture on BZU student

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torturing a student of Baha-ud-Din Zakeriya University (BZU) Multan and has sought report from CPO Multan in this regard.
The Chief Minister directed to take strict legal action against those who were involved in this criminal act.
