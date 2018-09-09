PAF chief calls on Commander Royal Air Force Oman

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the headquarters of Royal Air Force of Oman Sunday and discussed matters of professional interest during his meeting with Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani.



Commander RAFO appreciated high standards of professionalism being set by Pakistan Air Force over the years. The air chief said that we are proud of friendly relations between two great countries and its two air forces and pledged to further enhance these brotherly relations.

A smartly turned out contingent of Royal Air Force of Oman presented him the Guard of Honour upon his arrival. On his arrival at Headquarters, the Air Chief was received by Commander Royal Air Force of Oman.