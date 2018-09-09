4 terrorists killed, one soldier martyred in Awaran operation

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed, while a soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence based operation in Awaran today.



According to ISPR, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession. These terrorists were involved in an ambush against military convoy in Mashkai area where five soldiers had embraced martyrdom earlier this year.

The ISPR said Sepoy Ramz Ali was martyred while another soldier Naik Yaqub received bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

24-year old Razm Ali Shaheed hailed from Khairpur Miras, Sindh, it added.