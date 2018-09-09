Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Pakistan of the poor

Pakistan of the poor
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures
Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt

Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI hopeful dam funds will be collected in a year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has speculated that the remaining funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam would be collected within a  year.

Speaking on Geo News show Naya Pakistan, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani was of the view that  the target would be met if it is considered a challenge.

Many overseas Pakistanis promised to contribute after PM Imran Khan threw weight behind the crucial need for dams and extended his request for donations on the matter in his televised address to the nation on September 7.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also announced maximum Rs10 per ticket increase in fares of railways for construction of dams, expecting that Railways will be able to raise Rs100 million per annum for the cause.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Arif Alvi takes oath as 13th President of Pakistan

Arif Alvi takes oath as 13th President of Pakistan
Two murdered in Karachi over 'honor'

Two murdered in Karachi over 'honor'

After Atif Mian fiasco, Economic Advisory Council loses charm

After Atif Mian fiasco, Economic Advisory Council loses charm
All is not lost: Asim Khawaja has advice for PTI govt

All is not lost: Asim Khawaja has advice for PTI govt

Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use