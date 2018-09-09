PTI hopeful dam funds will be collected in a year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has speculated that the remaining funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam would be collected within a year.

Speaking on Geo News show Naya Pakistan, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani was of the view that the target would be met if it is considered a challenge.

Many overseas Pakistanis promised to contribute after PM Imran Khan threw weight behind the crucial need for dams and extended his request for donations on the matter in his televised address to the nation on September 7.



Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also announced maximum Rs10 per ticket increase in fares of railways for construction of dams, expecting that Railways will be able to raise Rs100 million per annum for the cause.