All is not lost: Asim Khawaja has advice for PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: A day after quitting the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) over controversial removal of Atif Mian, Asim Ijaz Khawaja has vowed to find other ways to help the government steer the country out of economic crisis.

In a Twitter post which seemed an attempt to encourage the people disappointed by the situation that emerged after the removal of Atif Mian, the Ivy League professor said "I am not giving up on Pakistan-InshAllah finding other ways to help".

To console those who appeared to lose hope after seeing three ace economists leaving the EAC one after another , Khawaja showed a silver lining on the issue by offering a couple of suggestions.

He said as a starter the government should be urged to invite Pakistani economists to fill the position on the EAC.

"The EAC now has openings for Pakistani women economists-urge Govt to invite," the professor said on Twitter.



"One learns from failures & has to keep trying " he further said.



On September 7, he announced to resign from the EAC over Atif Mian's removal from the panel of advisers .

Hours later, Imran Rasul, another member the EAC followed the suit.





