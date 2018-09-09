Qalandars aim to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir with ice cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars have chosen Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to hold an event featuring ice cricket during the upcoming winter season.

The decision was given an unanimous nod in a meeting convened at the President House, where team’s chief executive Atif Rana, cricket director Aqib Javed, fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, and AJK President Sardar Masood discussed the initiative by Qalanders.

Masood appreciated the team for offering residents of the area a platform where they can enjoy cricket and exhibit their love for the game.



He assured full-support from the AJK government on the matter.



Rana expressed gratitude for AJK government's support throughout the Players Development Programme as well as for the Ice Cricket Festival.