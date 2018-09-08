Sat September 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

President Mamnoon gets farewell guard of honor on term completion

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday was given a farewell guard of honor at Aiwan-e-Sadr on completion of his five-year constitutional term.

Clad in brown shalwar kameez and charcoal waistcoat, the president arrived at the forecourt of the Aiwan-e-Sadr on a buggy being pulled by the horses.

The president was escorted to the salute dais who, after the national anthem, reviewed the guard of honor presented by the smartly turned out contingents of the armed forces.

The septuagenarian Mamnoon Hussain took oath as 12th head of state on September 9, 2013 after his election as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The president shook hand with the officers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr who later gave him a warm send-off.

