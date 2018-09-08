Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister
FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Chinese FM meets army chief, appreciates CPEC security

A Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Mr Wang Yi called on army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters pertaining to regional security and bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that Pakistan-China relationship is based on convergence of views and mutual respect.

Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, Foreign Minister said that world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

The army chief thanked the foreign minister for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has suffered from global contestation but “we are poised to claim our rightful place in comity of nations through commitment to peace and stability both within and without.”

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing was part of the delegation.

