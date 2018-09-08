Chinese FM meets army chief, appreciates CPEC security

A Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Mr Wang Yi called on army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters pertaining to regional security and bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that Pakistan-China relationship is based on convergence of views and mutual respect.

Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, Foreign Minister said that world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

The army chief thanked the foreign minister for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has suffered from global contestation but “we are poised to claim our rightful place in comity of nations through commitment to peace and stability both within and without.”

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing was part of the delegation.