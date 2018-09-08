Fire at Lahore mall doused off

LAHORE: The fire erupted earlier on Saturday has been extinguished, revealed rescue officials.

The fire that had engulfed a shopping plaza at Lahore’s MM Alam road has been put out by the fire brigade personnel.

The fire left at least two injured after they attempted to escape the scene by jumping off the building.

The two wounded are presently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, stated that no deaths have been reported subsequent to the incident adding that: “Every single person was rescued from the building."

"The plaza is owned by former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif's son in law. Investigations are underway on the cause of the fire," he added.

As per the local administration the fire was doused off at the building’s basement whereas presently the cooling procedure if ongoing.

It was also mentioned by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq that of the two injured one has been moved to Lahore’s Services Hospital.