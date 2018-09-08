Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave the go-ahead to include four more ministers in the federal cabinet, said his spokesperson.

The new ministers will be Umar Ayub Khan, Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro and Murad Saeed.

The spokesperson said that Umar Ayub Khan will be given the portfolio of Energy, Ali Zaidi will take the charge of Maritime Affairs, and former Senate Chairperson Muhammad Mian Soomro will be the Minister of Privatization while Murad Saeed's portfolio would be announced later. He will be given the state minister’s portfolio, sources said.

The federal cabinet has now as many as 23 members after the recent addition of ministers.

However, Imran Khan has not given the Ministry of Interior portfolio to any of his cabinet members and has taken the resignation of Advisor Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan due to his graft cases before the National Accountability Bureau.

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani have been appointed as special assistants to the Prime Minister on political affairs and media affairs, respectively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Haseeb Paracha promoted to Air Marshal rank

Haseeb Paracha promoted to Air Marshal rank
Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls

Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls
Its time for Pakistanis to give back to the country: CJP on dams fund

Its time for Pakistanis to give back to the country: CJP on dams fund

Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler leads England fightback against India

Birthday boy Buttler leads England fightback against India
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use