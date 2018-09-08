Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave the go-ahead to include four more ministers in the federal cabinet, said his spokesperson.

The new ministers will be Umar Ayub Khan, Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro and Murad Saeed.

The spokesperson said that Umar Ayub Khan will be given the portfolio of Energy, Ali Zaidi will take the charge of Maritime Affairs, and former Senate Chairperson Muhammad Mian Soomro will be the Minister of Privatization while Murad Saeed's portfolio would be announced later. He will be given the state minister’s portfolio, sources said.

The federal cabinet has now as many as 23 members after the recent addition of ministers.

However, Imran Khan has not given the Ministry of Interior portfolio to any of his cabinet members and has taken the resignation of Advisor Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan due to his graft cases before the National Accountability Bureau.

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani have been appointed as special assistants to the Prime Minister on political affairs and media affairs, respectively.