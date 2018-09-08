Saudi minister calls on army chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad, Information Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary lauded the strong and brotherly bilateral ties between the two countries.
He also reaffirmed KSA''s full support to Pakistan in its efforts towards peace and stability.
RAWALPINDI: Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad, Information Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary lauded the strong and brotherly bilateral ties between the two countries.
He also reaffirmed KSA''s full support to Pakistan in its efforts towards peace and stability.
Comments