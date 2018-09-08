Saudi minister calls on army chief

RAWALPINDI: Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad, Information Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary lauded the strong and brotherly bilateral ties between the two countries.

He also reaffirmed KSA''s full support to Pakistan in its efforts towards peace and stability.