Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murtaza Wahab concerned over unannounced closure of CNG stations in Sindh

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Information and Archives, Anti Corruption and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has vehemently condemned the unannounced closure of CNG stations in Sindh province and termed it ‘failure of the federal government’.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the advisor said common people of the province are facing serious problems following unannounced closure of gas stations.

“Sindh is the only province that shares major chunk of natural gas into the overall gas production and disrupting lives of people of the province is tantamount to rubbing salt on their wounds," Murtaza Wahab added.

The people of Sindh are left with no option but just to stage protest against the closure of gas stations, he said, adding that why only Sindh suffers on part of failure of SSGC authorities.

As per the constitution, the priority of any natural resources are to be given to the local people of that province, however the federal government is only targeting Sindh province as people of Sindh have rejected the PTI in elections 2018, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

“The Sindh government will always raise voices against injustices with the people of the province at every platform”, he concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections
Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use