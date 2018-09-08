Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

KARACHI: The government car of Mayor Waseem Akhtar was snatched at gun-point on Saturday.

As per reports, the Muttahida Qaumi Movemenet-Pakistan leader’s car was snatched from the Khayaban-e-Bokhari in Defence area of the metropolis.

The vehicle, a black Toyota Corolla with JS-999 license number plate had only Akhtar’s driver present inside at the time of the incident.

The occurrence has been confirmed by the Karachi mayor who added that a first information report (FIR) should be registered.

On the other hand, subsequent to the incident, the SHO Darakshan Police Station has been suspended by the DIG South.