Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

KARACHI: The government car of Mayor Waseem Akhtar was snatched at gun-point on Saturday.

As per reports, the Muttahida Qaumi Movemenet-Pakistan leader’s car was snatched from the Khayaban-e-Bokhari in Defence area of the metropolis.

The vehicle, a black Toyota Corolla with JS-999 license number plate had only Akhtar’s driver present inside at the time of the incident.

The occurrence has been confirmed by the Karachi mayor who added that a first information report (FIR) should be registered.

On the other hand, subsequent to the incident, the SHO Darakshan Police Station has been suspended by the DIG South. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections
Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
Pak, China vow to further cement bilateral ties

Pak, China vow to further cement bilateral ties
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use