Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

KARACHI: The government car of Mayor Waseem Akhtar was snatched at gun-point on Saturday.
As per reports, the Muttahida Qaumi Movemenet-Pakistan leader’s car was snatched from the Khayaban-e-Bokhari in Defence area of the metropolis.
The vehicle, a black Toyota Corolla with JS-999 license number plate had only Akhtar’s driver present inside at the time of the incident.
The occurrence has been confirmed by the Karachi mayor who added that a first information report (FIR) should be registered.
On the other hand, subsequent to the incident, the SHO Darakshan Police Station has been suspended by the DIG South.
