Pak, China vow to further cement bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ministers of Pakistan and China Saturday held detailed discussions on the bilateral relationship and resolved to further cement the all weather strategic cooperative partnership for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese State Councilor led a high-level delegation including three ministerial level representatives, Foreign office in a press statement said.

Following one-on-one meeting, the two foreign ministers held an in-depth exchange of views on the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including economic cooperation, CPEC, defence cooperation and cultural and educational cooperation.

During the meeting, the regional situation also came under discussion.

While reaffirming the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries, Wang Yi underlined that Pakistan will always be a priority for China in its foreign policy.

The State Councilor reiterated that Pakistan was China’s “Iron brother” and the bilateral partnership served as an anchor for regional peace and stability.

China would work with Pakistan to prioritize CPEC projects so as to benefit all regions of Pakistan.

The Chinese State Councilor congratulated foreign minister Qureshi on his appointment as the foreign minister and conveyed the message of goodwill from the Chinese leadership to the new Government of Pakistan.

Foreign minister Qureshi reciprocated the sentiments of the State Councilor and reaffirmed the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

He underlined that regardless of political changes, the bilateral relationship would remain as strong as ever.

The foreign minister highlighted the significance of CPEC for the socio-economic development of Pakistan and stressed that it would always remain a national priority for Pakistan.

The two sides expressed their convergence that social economic development would be an important area under CPEC cooperation between Pakistan and China.