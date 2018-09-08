Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

Pakistan

APP
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak, China vow to further cement bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ministers of Pakistan and China Saturday held detailed discussions on the bilateral relationship and resolved to further cement the all weather strategic cooperative partnership for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese State Councilor led a high-level delegation including three ministerial level representatives, Foreign office in a press statement said.

Following one-on-one meeting, the two foreign ministers held an in-depth exchange of views on the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including economic cooperation, CPEC, defence cooperation and cultural and educational cooperation.

During the meeting, the regional situation also came under discussion.

While reaffirming the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries, Wang Yi underlined that Pakistan will always be a priority for China in its foreign policy.

The State Councilor reiterated that Pakistan was China’s “Iron brother” and the bilateral partnership served as an anchor for regional peace and stability.

China would work with Pakistan to prioritize CPEC projects so as to benefit all regions of Pakistan.

The Chinese State Councilor congratulated foreign minister Qureshi on his appointment as the foreign minister and conveyed the message of goodwill from the Chinese leadership to the new Government of Pakistan.

Foreign minister Qureshi reciprocated the sentiments of the State Councilor and reaffirmed the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

He underlined that regardless of political changes, the bilateral relationship would remain as strong as ever.

The foreign minister highlighted the significance of CPEC for the socio-economic development of Pakistan and stressed that it would always remain a national priority for Pakistan.

The two sides expressed their convergence that social economic development would be an important area under CPEC cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
CDA begins to raid illegal encroachments across Islamabad

CDA begins to raid illegal encroachments across Islamabad
Nawaz should be freed if Pakistan is to survive: Saad Rafique

Nawaz should be freed if Pakistan is to survive: Saad Rafique
Japan’s claim over ‘Senkaku Islands’ highlighted at Karachi seminar

Japan’s claim over ‘Senkaku Islands’ highlighted at Karachi seminar

Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use