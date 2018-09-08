Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019

Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDA begins to raid illegal encroachments across Islamabad

Capital Development Authority on Saturday began an anti-encroachment operation against land mafia and illegal encroachments across the federal capital. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: An anti-encroachment operation has been initiated to remove illegal encroachment and land mafia across the federal capital.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working to mow away illegal settlement on Kashmir Highway with heavy machinery, the concerned officials stated.

Apart from the municipal body, the operation will also be partaken by Islamabad deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police, police and Rangers.

Later on, the anti-encroachment plan is also expected to operate in Lahore and Karachi as well.

The Lahore Development Authority has prepared a list of properties where the operation will take place.

The operation is taking place to remove illegal settlements on Kashmir Highway with heavy machinery. Photo: AFP

The operation is being carried out  a week after Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar announced to sweep-clear illegal encroachment in the province, following directives of PM Imran Khan.

CM Buzdar directed that the campaign will initiate among affluent and dominant people, adding that the operation will be conducted without discrimination.

He stated that no political pressure will be considered during the campaign, and it is crucial for the party to eradicate corruption and return the embezzled money.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Nawaz should be freed if Pakistan is to survive: Saad Rafique

Nawaz should be freed if Pakistan is to survive: Saad Rafique
Japan’s claim over ‘Senkaku Islands’ highlighted at Karachi seminar

Japan’s claim over ‘Senkaku Islands’ highlighted at Karachi seminar

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use