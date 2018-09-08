CDA begins to raid illegal encroachments across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An anti-encroachment operation has been initiated to remove illegal encroachment and land mafia across the federal capital.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working to mow away illegal settlement on Kashmir Highway with heavy machinery, the concerned officials stated.

Apart from the municipal body, the operation will also be partaken by Islamabad deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police, police and Rangers.

Later on, the anti-encroachment plan is also expected to operate in Lahore and Karachi as well.

The Lahore Development Authority has prepared a list of properties where the operation will take place.

The operation is being carried out a week after Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar announced to sweep-clear illegal encroachment in the province, following directives of PM Imran Khan.

CM Buzdar directed that the campaign will initiate among affluent and dominant people, adding that the operation will be conducted without discrimination.

He stated that no political pressure will be considered during the campaign, and it is crucial for the party to eradicate corruption and return the embezzled money.