Nawaz should be freed if Pakistan is to survive: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Former railway minister Saad Rafique on Saturday said that imprisoned Nawaz Sharif should be freed for the sake of Pakistan’s survival.

Speaking at a gathering in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-

N) leader said, “Evidence is now being searched for after sentencing Nawaz.”

Higlighting the ousted PM's efforts, he said, “Nawaz had set out along with thousands for the freedom of judiciary."

He added, “We thought we would be given protection but look where we have been made to stand now.”

“A man who was not elected has been appointed prime minister,” he further said and added that “this man who has been made premier was hiding at that time”.

“It has been 22 days to ‘Naya Pakistan’ but nothing concrete has been done so far,” Rafique said.

“We can also gather thousands and take to the streets but we took an oath to respect the polls even though they were not fair. Hence, Pakistan should not be taken towards anarchy and people should be granted their rights,” the PML-N stalwart asserted.