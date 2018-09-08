Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019

Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz should be freed if Pakistan is to survive: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Former railway minister Saad Rafique on Saturday said that imprisoned Nawaz Sharif should be freed for the sake of Pakistan’s survival.

Speaking at a gathering in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-
N) leader said, “Evidence is now being searched for after sentencing Nawaz.”

Higlighting the ousted PM's efforts, he said, “Nawaz had set out along with thousands for the freedom of judiciary." 

He added, “We thought we would be given protection but look where we have been made to stand now.”

“A man who was not elected has been appointed prime minister,” he further said and added that “this man who has been made premier was hiding at that time”.

“It has been 22 days to ‘Naya Pakistan’ but nothing concrete has been done so far,” Rafique said.

“We can also gather thousands and take to the streets but we took an oath to respect the polls even though they were not fair. Hence, Pakistan should not be taken towards anarchy and people should be granted their rights,” the PML-N stalwart asserted. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
CDA begins to raid illegal encroachments across Islamabad

CDA begins to raid illegal encroachments across Islamabad
Japan’s claim over ‘Senkaku Islands’ highlighted at Karachi seminar

Japan’s claim over ‘Senkaku Islands’ highlighted at Karachi seminar

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use